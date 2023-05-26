Inditrade Capit Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, up 75.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in March 2023 up 75.52% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 15.98% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2023 up 76.44% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

Inditrade Capit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 29.24 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -19.67% over the last 12 months.