Inditrade Capit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, up 428.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in March 2022 up 428.72% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 up 130.83% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 up 411.76% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Inditrade Capit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 33.75 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.05% returns over the last 6 months and 5.30% over the last 12 months.