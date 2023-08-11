English
    Inditrade Capit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore in June 2023 up 23% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 1892.59% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2023 up 10.23% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022.

    Inditrade Capit shares closed at 48.88 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.30% returns over the last 6 months and 68.84% over the last 12 months.

    Inditrade Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.143.072.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.143.072.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.120.03
    Depreciation0.730.730.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.200.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.132.021.60
    Other Income0.050.330.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.182.341.91
    Interest2.122.061.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.280.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.280.41
    Tax0.16-0.010.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.290.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.290.01
    Equity Share Capital23.2923.2923.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.130.00
    Diluted EPS-0.040.13--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.130.00
    Diluted EPS-0.040.13--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Inditrade Capit #Inditrade Capital #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

