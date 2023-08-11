Inditrade Capit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.14 crore in June 2023 up 23% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 1892.59% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2023 up 10.23% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 48.88 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.30% returns over the last 6 months and 68.84% over the last 12 months.