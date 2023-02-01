English
    Inditrade Capit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 12.98% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 134% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 33.2% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.Inditrade Capit shares closed at 35.70 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and -8.58% over the last 12 months.
    Inditrade Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.893.601.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.893.601.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.03
    Depreciation0.730.730.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.240.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.982.590.79
    Other Income0.000.081.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.982.671.83
    Interest1.270.960.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.281.711.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.281.711.12
    Tax-0.07-0.180.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.211.890.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.211.890.63
    Equity Share Capital23.2923.2923.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.810.27
    Diluted EPS-0.090.810.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.810.27
    Diluted EPS-0.090.810.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited