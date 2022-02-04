Inditrade Capit Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 338.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2021 up 338.14% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 up 9044.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021 up 782.76% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

Inditrade Capit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 39.05 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.92% returns over the last 6 months and -2.86% over the last 12 months.