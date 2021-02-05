Inditrade Capit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 603.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2020 up 603.87% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 1300% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 up 31.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 38.00 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.70% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.