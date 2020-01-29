Inditrade Capit Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 98.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2019 down 98.82% from Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019 down 100.01% from Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019 up 155% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 54.80 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 66.31% returns over the last 6 months and 28.94% over the last 12 months.