Inditrade Capit Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, down 32.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in December 2018 down 32.14% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2018 up 520.56% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018 down 135.09% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2017.

Inditrade Capit EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2017.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 40.90 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.99% returns over the last 6 months and -41.32% over the last 12 months.