Inditrade Capit Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore, down 26.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore in March 2023 down 26.26% from Rs. 41.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.42 crore in March 2023 down 1145.23% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.69 crore in March 2023 down 250.6% from Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2022.
Inditrade Capit shares closed at 29.24 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -19.67% over the last 12 months.
|Inditrade Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.60
|40.98
|41.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.60
|40.98
|41.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.47
|14.24
|12.24
|Depreciation
|1.55
|1.54
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.05
|17.30
|29.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.47
|7.89
|-2.01
|Other Income
|5.23
|1.79
|13.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.24
|9.68
|10.99
|Interest
|7.93
|8.22
|9.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.18
|1.46
|1.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.18
|1.46
|1.64
|Tax
|-3.19
|0.65
|-1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.99
|0.82
|2.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.99
|0.82
|2.70
|Minority Interest
|6.55
|0.23
|-0.99
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.01
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.42
|1.06
|1.76
|Equity Share Capital
|23.29
|23.29
|23.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.91
|0.45
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-7.91
|0.45
|0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.91
|0.45
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-7.91
|0.45
|0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited