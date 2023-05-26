Inditrade Capit Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore, down 26.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore in March 2023 down 26.26% from Rs. 41.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.42 crore in March 2023 down 1145.23% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.69 crore in March 2023 down 250.6% from Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2022.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 29.24 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -19.67% over the last 12 months.