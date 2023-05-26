English
    Inditrade Capit Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore, down 26.26% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore in March 2023 down 26.26% from Rs. 41.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.42 crore in March 2023 down 1145.23% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.69 crore in March 2023 down 250.6% from Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2022.

    Inditrade Capit shares closed at 29.24 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -19.67% over the last 12 months.

    Inditrade Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6040.9841.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6040.9841.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4714.2412.24
    Depreciation1.551.541.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.0517.3029.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.477.89-2.01
    Other Income5.231.7913.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.249.6810.99
    Interest7.938.229.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.181.461.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-28.181.461.64
    Tax-3.190.65-1.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.990.822.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.990.822.70
    Minority Interest6.550.23-0.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.010.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-18.421.061.76
    Equity Share Capital23.2923.2923.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.910.450.76
    Diluted EPS-7.910.450.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.910.450.76
    Diluted EPS-7.910.450.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:00 pm