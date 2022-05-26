 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inditrade Capit Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore, up 58.84% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore in March 2022 up 58.84% from Rs. 26.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 up 323.8% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2022 up 54.93% from Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2021.

Inditrade Capit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2021.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 33.75 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.05% returns over the last 6 months and 5.30% over the last 12 months.

Inditrade Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.49 49.26 26.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.49 49.26 26.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.24 15.33 13.83
Depreciation 1.42 1.54 0.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.84 39.91 6.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.01 -7.52 5.10
Other Income 13.00 19.05 1.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.99 11.53 7.09
Interest 9.35 8.85 7.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.64 2.68 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.64 2.68 0.00
Tax -1.06 3.15 -0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.70 -0.48 0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.70 -0.48 0.24
Minority Interest -0.99 0.88 0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 0.09 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.76 0.49 0.42
Equity Share Capital 23.29 23.29 23.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.76 -0.24 0.18
Diluted EPS 0.76 -0.24 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.76 -0.24 0.18
Diluted EPS 0.76 -0.24 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
