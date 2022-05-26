Inditrade Capit Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore, up 58.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore in March 2022 up 58.84% from Rs. 26.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 up 323.8% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.41 crore in March 2022 up 54.93% from Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2021.

Inditrade Capit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2021.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 33.75 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.05% returns over the last 6 months and 5.30% over the last 12 months.