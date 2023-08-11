English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inditrade Capit Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore, up 0.62% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore in June 2023 up 0.62% from Rs. 42.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 170.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2023 down 25.75% from Rs. 14.37 crore in June 2022.

    Inditrade Capit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2022.

    Inditrade Capit shares closed at 48.88 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.30% returns over the last 6 months and 68.84% over the last 12 months.

    Inditrade Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.0230.6042.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.0230.6042.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5714.4711.93
    Depreciation1.601.551.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1340.0518.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.71-25.4710.51
    Other Income2.355.232.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.07-20.2412.79
    Interest8.147.9310.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.93-28.182.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.93-28.182.43
    Tax0.51-3.191.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.42-24.991.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.42-24.991.08
    Minority Interest-0.926.55-0.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.060.020.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.45-18.420.64
    Equity Share Capital23.2923.2923.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-7.910.28
    Diluted EPS0.19-7.910.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-7.910.28
    Diluted EPS0.19-7.910.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Inditrade Capit #Inditrade Capital #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!