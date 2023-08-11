Inditrade Capit Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore, up 0.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore in June 2023 up 0.62% from Rs. 42.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 170.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2023 down 25.75% from Rs. 14.37 crore in June 2022.

Inditrade Capit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2022.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 48.88 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.30% returns over the last 6 months and 68.84% over the last 12 months.