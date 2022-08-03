Inditrade Capit Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.75 crore, up 38.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.75 crore in June 2022 up 38.42% from Rs. 30.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022 down 50.92% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.37 crore in June 2022 up 51.1% from Rs. 9.51 crore in June 2021.

Inditrade Capit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2021.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 35.85 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -21.90% over the last 12 months.