Inditrade Capit Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 40.98 53.36 49.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 40.98 53.36 49.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.24 15.66 15.33 Depreciation 1.54 1.53 1.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.30 25.57 39.91 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.89 10.60 -7.52 Other Income 1.79 2.35 19.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.68 12.95 11.53 Interest 8.22 9.26 8.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.46 3.69 2.68 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.46 3.69 2.68 Tax 0.65 0.94 3.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.82 2.75 -0.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.82 2.75 -0.48 Minority Interest 0.23 0.02 0.88 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.02 0.09 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.06 2.79 0.49 Equity Share Capital 23.29 23.29 23.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.45 1.19 -0.24 Diluted EPS 0.45 1.19 -0.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.45 1.19 -0.24 Diluted EPS 0.45 1.19 -0.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited