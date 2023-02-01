Inditrade Capit Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore in December 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 49.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 up 116.16% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2022 down 14.15% from Rs. 13.07 crore in December 2021.
Inditrade Capit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.
|Inditrade Capit shares closed at 35.70 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and -8.58% over the last 12 months.
|Inditrade Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.98
|53.36
|49.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.98
|53.36
|49.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.24
|15.66
|15.33
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.53
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.30
|25.57
|39.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.89
|10.60
|-7.52
|Other Income
|1.79
|2.35
|19.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.68
|12.95
|11.53
|Interest
|8.22
|9.26
|8.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.46
|3.69
|2.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.46
|3.69
|2.68
|Tax
|0.65
|0.94
|3.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.82
|2.75
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.82
|2.75
|-0.48
|Minority Interest
|0.23
|0.02
|0.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.02
|0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.06
|2.79
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|23.29
|23.29
|23.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|1.19
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|1.19
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|1.19
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|1.19
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited