    Inditrade Capit Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore in December 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 49.26 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 up 116.16% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2022 down 14.15% from Rs. 13.07 crore in December 2021.
    Inditrade Capit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.Inditrade Capit shares closed at 35.70 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and -8.58% over the last 12 months.
    Inditrade Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.9853.3649.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.9853.3649.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2415.6615.33
    Depreciation1.541.531.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3025.5739.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8910.60-7.52
    Other Income1.792.3519.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6812.9511.53
    Interest8.229.268.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.463.692.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.463.692.68
    Tax0.650.943.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.822.75-0.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.822.75-0.48
    Minority Interest0.230.020.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.020.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.062.790.49
    Equity Share Capital23.2923.2923.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.451.19-0.24
    Diluted EPS0.451.19-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.451.19-0.24
    Diluted EPS0.451.19-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited