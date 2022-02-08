Inditrade Capit Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.26 crore, down 36.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.26 crore in December 2021 down 36.3% from Rs. 77.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 72.21% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in December 2021 up 1.95% from Rs. 12.82 crore in December 2020.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 36.30 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.79% returns over the last 6 months and 0.28% over the last 12 months.