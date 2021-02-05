Inditrade Capit Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.34 crore, up 147.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.34 crore in December 2020 up 147.92% from Rs. 31.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2020 down 36.06% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in December 2020 down 14.08% from Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2019.

Inditrade Capit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2019.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 38.00 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.70% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.