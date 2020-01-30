Inditrade Capit Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.20 crore, up 54.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.20 crore in December 2019 up 54.37% from Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2019 down 54.97% from Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2019 up 29.97% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2018.

Inditrade Capit EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.63 in December 2018.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 49.35 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 49.77% returns over the last 6 months and 19.78% over the last 12 months.