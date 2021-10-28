IndiGrid InvIT Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 522.35 crore, up 68.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.35 crore in September 2021 up 68.49% from Rs. 310.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 281.71 crore in September 2021 up 29.13% from Rs. 218.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 521.14 crore in September 2021 up 61.3% from Rs. 323.08 crore in September 2020.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.10 in September 2020.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 140.94 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.97% returns over the last 6 months and 28.41% over the last 12 months.