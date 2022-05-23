IndiGrid InvIT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.50 crore, up 53.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.50 crore in March 2022 up 53.39% from Rs. 331.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.03 crore in March 2022 down 33.87% from Rs. 319.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 443.54 crore in March 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 443.06 crore in March 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.00 in March 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 147.00 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.55% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.