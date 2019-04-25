IndiGrid InvIT Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 148.08 crore, up 30.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.08 crore in March 2019 up 30.8% from Rs. 113.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.28 crore in March 2019 up 119.01% from Rs. 52.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.77 crore in March 2019 up 133.34% from Rs. 62.90 crore in March 2018.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 85.13 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.98% returns over the last 6 months and -12.60% over the last 12 months.