IndiGrid InvIT Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 148.08 crore, up 30.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:
Net Sales at Rs 148.08 crore in March 2019 up 30.8% from Rs. 113.22 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.28 crore in March 2019 up 119.01% from Rs. 52.18 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.77 crore in March 2019 up 133.34% from Rs. 62.90 crore in March 2018.
IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 85.13 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.98% returns over the last 6 months and -12.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|IndiGrid InvIT Fund
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|146.85
|139.52
|92.20
|Other Operating Income
|1.23
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.08
|139.52
|92.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|2.22
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|146.75
|137.30
|91.80
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|146.77
|137.30
|91.80
|Interest
|32.21
|25.70
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|114.56
|111.60
|91.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|114.56
|111.60
|91.80
|Tax
|0.28
|0.19
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|114.28
|111.42
|91.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|114.28
|111.42
|91.80
|Equity Share Capital
|2,838.00
|2,838.00
|2,838.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-50.51
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited