App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGrid InvIT Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 148.08 crore, up 30.8% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.08 crore in March 2019 up 30.8% from Rs. 113.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.28 crore in March 2019 up 119.01% from Rs. 52.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.77 crore in March 2019 up 133.34% from Rs. 62.90 crore in March 2018.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 85.13 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.98% returns over the last 6 months and -12.60% over the last 12 months.

IndiGrid InvIT Fund
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 146.85 139.52 92.20
Other Operating Income 1.23 -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.08 139.52 92.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.34 2.22 0.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.75 137.30 91.80
Other Income 0.02 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.77 137.30 91.80
Interest 32.21 25.70 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.56 111.60 91.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 114.56 111.60 91.80
Tax 0.28 0.19 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.28 111.42 91.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.28 111.42 91.80
Equity Share Capital 2,838.00 2,838.00 2,838.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -50.51 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -- --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 25, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #IndiGrid InvIT #IndiGrid InvIT Fund #Miscellaneous #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Slow motion song review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all filmy for ...

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of ...

Bharat: Trailers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer won't feature ...

Avengers: Endgame suffers a major blow, leaked on Tamilrockers hours b ...

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki A ...

Priyanka Chopra wins People’s Beauty of the Year, feels ‘looks are ...

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Yes Bank, RIL, Ultratech, Maruti, Bharti Infratel Among 10 Stocks in N ...

Spotify Loses Case Against Saregama India, to Remove All Songs From th ...

UP Board 10th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10 Sco ...

Its Cricket Meets Bollywood as Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan Dance ...

India's Youngest Organ Donor Gave His Heart to Save Life of Two-Year-O ...

IPL 2019 | Lost Ball Halts Play After Umpire Forgets it in His Pocket

Peru Probes Seven Murders at World’s Highest Gold Mine

'We're Back to Square One': Man Who Helped Defeat LTTE Flays Sirisena ...

Anjum Moudgil-Divyansh Panwar Win India’s 1st Gold at ISSF World Cup ...

Pragya Thakur Vs the ghost of Hemant Karkare

In Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, a battle royale between two Olympians

Grounding of Kingfisher, Jet Airways should serve as a warning to Indi ...

WHO says infants aged under 1 year must not be exposed to electronic s ...

India's data should be "stringently domiciled", says Paytm founder Vij ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty around 11,750; Ult ...

SpiceJet gains 5% as CEO Ajay Singh plans to get 40 Jet Airways aircra ...

Brent oil hits $75 for first time in 2019 amid tighter Iran sanctions

Yes Bank shares rise over 3% over reports of management rejig

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: An artistic appreciation of PM ...

Game of Thrones season 8: New stills from episode 3 tease impending ba ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Premier League: Manchester City's win over United a logical consequenc ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 Ap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.