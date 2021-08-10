IndiGrid InvIT Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 497.97 crore, up 71.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.97 crore in June 2021 up 71.71% from Rs. 290.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.81 crore in June 2021 down 6.5% from Rs. 221.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 440.45 crore in June 2021 up 40.99% from Rs. 312.39 crore in June 2020.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.79 in June 2020.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 139.00 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.75% returns over the last 6 months and 39.70% over the last 12 months.