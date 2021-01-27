IndiGrid InvIT Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 325.13 crore, up 18.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.13 crore in December 2020 up 18.13% from Rs. 275.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.02 crore in December 2020 up 69.4% from Rs. 185.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.55 crore in December 2020 up 58.44% from Rs. 270.48 crore in December 2019.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.18 in December 2019.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 133.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.54% returns over the last 6 months and 40.50% over the last 12 months.