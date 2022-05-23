IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 558.70 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 558.70 crore in March 2022 up 10.15% from Rs. 507.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.33 crore in March 2022 up 40.23% from Rs. 68.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 500.76 crore in March 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 398.44 crore in March 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 147.00 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.55% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.