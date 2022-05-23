 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGrid InvIT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 558.70 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IndiGrid InvIT Fund are:

Net Sales at Rs 558.70 crore in March 2022 up 10.15% from Rs. 507.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.33 crore in March 2022 up 40.23% from Rs. 68.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 500.76 crore in March 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 398.44 crore in March 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2021.

IndiGrid InvIT shares closed at 147.00 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.55% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.

IndiGrid InvIT Fund
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 558.70 578.54 479.29
Other Operating Income -- -- 27.93
Total Income From Operations 558.70 578.54 507.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.57 8.06 10.54
Depreciation 148.64 177.34 120.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 6.89 -- 17.51
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.28 36.82 87.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 342.31 356.32 271.12
Other Income 9.81 2.43 6.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 352.12 358.76 278.01
Interest 249.38 261.59 205.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.75 97.17 72.10
Exceptional Items 0.80 -0.98 1.55
P/L Before Tax 103.55 96.19 73.65
Tax 3.74 1.81 4.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.80 94.38 68.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.80 94.38 68.70
Minority Interest -3.47 -1.90 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 96.33 92.49 68.70
Equity Share Capital 6,590.32 6,590.32 5,314.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -637.98
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 1.32 1.29
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.32 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 1.43 1.29
Diluted EPS 1.38 1.32 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
