IndiGo Q4 Results: Airline posts net profit of Rs 919 cr on back of healthy demand for air travel

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of domestic airline IndiGo on May 18 reported a second consecutive quarterly profit of Rs 919 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as strong demand for air travel overshadowed high fuel prices.The biggest budget airline by market share had posted a net loss of Rs 1,680 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the quarterly performance missed Street estimates, which had predicted a likely profit of Rs 1,418 crore, according to an average estimate of five brokerages.

The March quarter profit came after it reported an 11-fold jump in profit for the October-December quarter. IndiGo last posted two consecutive profitable quarters in June 2019.

Moreover, Indigo's revenue from operations grew 76.5 percent to Rs 14,161 crore from Rs 8,020 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The carrier's EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) jumped to Rs 2,966.5 crore as against Rs 171.8 crore YoY, while its margin increased manifold to 20.9% percent versus 2.1 percent (YoY).

Passenger ticket revenues during the fourth quarter rose 81 percent to Rs 12,435 crore, while ancillary revenues were Rs 1,445 crore, showing an increase of 37 percent compared to the same period last year.

IndiGo's yields, a metric for profitability, rose 10.2 percent year-over-year to Rs 4.85 per kilometre.

The carrier's load factor, or the passenger carrying capacity being utilized, improved by 7.5 percentage points to 84.2 percent.

Commenting on the results, Pieter Elbers, CEO, said, “The company-wide initiatives undertaken based on the three strategic pillars of reassure, create and develop enabled us to end the year on a strong note with record revenues. I would like to thank the 86 million customers for choosing to fly with us in the financial year ended March 2023 and the 6E employees for their immense hard work and dedication."

IndiGo has been grappling with high fuel costs and foreign exchange volatility that have dragged it to losses in two of the last four quarters. However, the carrier has benefited from a strong post-pandemic recovery in domestic air travel in the world's third-largest aviation market.

While IndiGo is also expected to benefit from the turmoil at smaller rival Go First, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, it also faces increased competition from new entrant Akasa Air and Tata Group, which took over Air India.

Shares of IndiGo on Thursday (May 18) closed 1,57 percent lower at Rs 2,264 apiece on BSE.