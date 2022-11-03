 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indigo Paints Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.61 crore, up 23.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indigo Paints are:Net Sales at Rs 242.61 crore in September 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 196.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.09 crore in September 2022 up 173.75% from Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.96 crore in September 2022 up 39.89% from Rs. 26.42 crore in September 2021.
Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in September 2021. Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,456.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.65% returns over the last 6 months and -37.85% over the last 12 months.
Indigo Paints
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations242.61223.99196.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations242.61223.99196.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials145.83126.13121.19
Purchase of Traded Goods4.235.984.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.68-9.34-11.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.5216.6013.85
Depreciation8.498.437.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses49.9249.3544.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2826.8515.67
Other Income3.190.493.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4727.3318.72
Interest0.270.420.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2126.9118.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.2126.9118.47
Tax-8.887.004.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.0919.9113.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.0919.9113.55
Equity Share Capital47.5747.5747.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.794.192.85
Diluted EPS7.784.172.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.794.192.85
Diluted EPS7.784.172.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indigo Paints #paints #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.