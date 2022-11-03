Indigo Paints Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.61 crore, up 23.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indigo Paints are:Net Sales at Rs 242.61 crore in September 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 196.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.09 crore in September 2022 up 173.75% from Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.96 crore in September 2022 up 39.89% from Rs. 26.42 crore in September 2021.
Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in September 2021.
|Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,456.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.65% returns over the last 6 months and -37.85% over the last 12 months.
|Indigo Paints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|242.61
|223.99
|196.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|242.61
|223.99
|196.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|145.83
|126.13
|121.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.23
|5.98
|4.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.68
|-9.34
|-11.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.52
|16.60
|13.85
|Depreciation
|8.49
|8.43
|7.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.92
|49.35
|44.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.28
|26.85
|15.67
|Other Income
|3.19
|0.49
|3.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.47
|27.33
|18.72
|Interest
|0.27
|0.42
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.21
|26.91
|18.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|28.21
|26.91
|18.47
|Tax
|-8.88
|7.00
|4.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|37.09
|19.91
|13.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|37.09
|19.91
|13.55
|Equity Share Capital
|47.57
|47.57
|47.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.79
|4.19
|2.85
|Diluted EPS
|7.78
|4.17
|2.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.79
|4.19
|2.85
|Diluted EPS
|7.78
|4.17
|2.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited