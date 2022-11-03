Indigo Paints Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.61 crore, up 23.71% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 242.61 223.99 196.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 242.61 223.99 196.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 145.83 126.13 121.19 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.23 5.98 4.69 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.68 -9.34 -11.59 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.52 16.60 13.85 Depreciation 8.49 8.43 7.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 49.92 49.35 44.61 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.28 26.85 15.67 Other Income 3.19 0.49 3.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.47 27.33 18.72 Interest 0.27 0.42 0.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.21 26.91 18.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 28.21 26.91 18.47 Tax -8.88 7.00 4.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.09 19.91 13.55 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.09 19.91 13.55 Equity Share Capital 47.57 47.57 47.57 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.79 4.19 2.85 Diluted EPS 7.78 4.17 2.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.79 4.19 2.85 Diluted EPS 7.78 4.17 2.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited