English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indigo Paints Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.61 crore, up 23.71% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indigo Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 242.61 crore in September 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 196.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.09 crore in September 2022 up 173.75% from Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.96 crore in September 2022 up 39.89% from Rs. 26.42 crore in September 2021.

    Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in September 2021.

    Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,456.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.65% returns over the last 6 months and -37.85% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Indigo Paints
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations242.61223.99196.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations242.61223.99196.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.83126.13121.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.235.984.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.68-9.34-11.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.5216.6013.85
    Depreciation8.498.437.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.9249.3544.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2826.8515.67
    Other Income3.190.493.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4727.3318.72
    Interest0.270.420.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2126.9118.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.2126.9118.47
    Tax-8.887.004.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.0919.9113.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.0919.9113.55
    Equity Share Capital47.5747.5747.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.794.192.85
    Diluted EPS7.784.172.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.794.192.85
    Diluted EPS7.784.172.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indigo Paints #paints #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm