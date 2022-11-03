Indigo Paints Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.61 crore, up 23.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.61 crore in September 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 196.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.09 crore in September 2022 up 173.75% from Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.96 crore in September 2022 up 39.89% from Rs. 26.42 crore in September 2021.

Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in September 2021.