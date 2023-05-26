English
    Indigo Paints Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 325.47 crore, up 12.86% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indigo Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 325.47 crore in March 2023 up 12.86% from Rs. 288.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.68 crore in March 2023 up 40.74% from Rs. 34.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.54 crore in March 2023 up 32.47% from Rs. 56.27 crore in March 2022.

    Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 10.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.27 in March 2022.

    Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,458.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and -6.70% over the last 12 months.

    Indigo Paints
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations325.47281.27288.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations325.47281.27288.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.31143.06150.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.895.464.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.879.496.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7420.2414.34
    Depreciation8.728.718.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.9262.4657.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.0131.8545.44
    Other Income2.813.782.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.8235.6247.95
    Interest0.390.300.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.4335.3347.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.4335.3347.42
    Tax16.769.0612.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.6826.2634.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.6826.2634.59
    Equity Share Capital47.5947.5747.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.235.527.27
    Diluted EPS10.225.507.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.235.527.27
    Diluted EPS10.225.507.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

