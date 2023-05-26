Indigo Paints Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 325.47 crore, up 12.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.47 crore in March 2023 up 12.86% from Rs. 288.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.68 crore in March 2023 up 40.74% from Rs. 34.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.54 crore in March 2023 up 32.47% from Rs. 56.27 crore in March 2022.

Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 10.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.27 in March 2022.

Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,458.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and -6.70% over the last 12 months.