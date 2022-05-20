 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indigo Paints Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 288.38 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indigo Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 288.38 crore in March 2022 up 13.41% from Rs. 254.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.59 crore in March 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 24.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.27 crore in March 2022 up 26.42% from Rs. 44.51 crore in March 2021.

Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 7.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.30 in March 2021.

Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,565.10 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.54% returns over the last 6 months and -36.46% over the last 12 months.

Indigo Paints
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 288.38 265.46 254.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 288.38 265.46 254.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.83 150.85 132.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.97 5.59 5.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.82 -4.82 -2.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.34 14.56 13.66
Depreciation 8.32 7.87 6.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.65 60.61 62.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.44 30.81 35.97
Other Income 2.51 2.31 1.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.95 33.12 37.54
Interest 0.53 0.29 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.42 32.83 37.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.42 32.83 37.11
Tax 12.83 8.53 12.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.59 24.30 24.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.59 24.30 24.86
Equity Share Capital 47.57 47.57 47.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.27 5.11 5.30
Diluted EPS 7.26 5.09 5.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.27 5.11 5.30
Diluted EPS 7.26 5.09 5.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 04:22 pm
