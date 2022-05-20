Indigo Paints Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 288.38 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.38 crore in March 2022 up 13.41% from Rs. 254.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.59 crore in March 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 24.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.27 crore in March 2022 up 26.42% from Rs. 44.51 crore in March 2021.

Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 7.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.30 in March 2021.

Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,565.10 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.54% returns over the last 6 months and -36.46% over the last 12 months.