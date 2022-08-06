 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indigo Paints Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.99 crore, up 43.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indigo Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 223.99 crore in June 2022 up 43.56% from Rs. 156.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.91 crore in June 2022 up 71.54% from Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.76 crore in June 2022 up 54.27% from Rs. 23.18 crore in June 2021.

Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2021.

Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,582.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.40% over the last 12 months.

Indigo Paints
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 223.99 288.38 156.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 223.99 288.38 156.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.13 150.83 86.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.98 4.97 4.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.34 6.82 -5.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.60 14.34 13.59
Depreciation 8.43 8.32 7.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.35 57.65 37.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.85 45.44 12.81
Other Income 0.49 2.51 3.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.33 47.95 15.83
Interest 0.42 0.53 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.91 47.42 15.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.91 47.42 15.58
Tax 7.00 12.83 3.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.91 34.59 11.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.91 34.59 11.61
Equity Share Capital 47.57 47.57 47.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.19 7.27 2.44
Diluted EPS 4.17 7.26 2.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.19 7.27 2.44
Diluted EPS 4.17 7.26 2.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
