Indigo Paints Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.99 crore, up 43.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.99 crore in June 2022 up 43.56% from Rs. 156.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.91 crore in June 2022 up 71.54% from Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.76 crore in June 2022 up 54.27% from Rs. 23.18 crore in June 2021.

Indigo Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2021.

Indigo Paints shares closed at 1,582.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.40% over the last 12 months.