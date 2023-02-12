Indigo Paints Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.27 crore, up 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.27 crore in December 2022 up 5.95% from Rs. 265.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2022 up 8.06% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.33 crore in December 2022 up 8.15% from Rs. 40.99 crore in December 2021.