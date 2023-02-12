English
    Indigo Paints Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.27 crore, up 5.95% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indigo Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 281.27 crore in December 2022 up 5.95% from Rs. 265.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2022 up 8.06% from Rs. 24.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.33 crore in December 2022 up 8.15% from Rs. 40.99 crore in December 2021.

    Indigo Paints
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations281.27242.61265.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations281.27242.61265.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.06145.83150.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.464.235.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.49-8.68-4.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.2417.5214.56
    Depreciation8.718.497.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.4649.9260.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.8525.2830.81
    Other Income3.783.192.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.6228.4733.12
    Interest0.300.270.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.3328.2132.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.3328.2132.83
    Tax9.06-8.888.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.2637.0924.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.2637.0924.30
    Equity Share Capital47.5747.5747.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.527.795.11
    Diluted EPS5.507.785.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.527.795.11
    Diluted EPS5.507.785.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
