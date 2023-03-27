 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's mcap drops below $3 trillion for the first time in nine months

Ravindra Sonavane
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

India's market capitalization has dipped below $3 trillion for the first time in nine months, primarily due to persistent selling pressure caused by the instability of banks in the US and Europe. Deutsche Bank has further intensified worries regarding the well-being of the European banking industry.

India's market capitalization currently stands at $2.99 trillion, a level last seen on 23 June 2022. It is currently ranked sixth among the top 10 most valued countries. Since the beginning of this year, it has experienced a decline of almost $300 billion mcap.

In comparison, the United States holds the top spot with a market capitalization of $41.83 trillion, followed by China with $10.67 trillion and Japan with $5.59 trillion. Hong Kong is ranked fourth with a market capitalization of $5.35 trillion, while France holds the fifth position with a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion.