IndiaNivesh Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 49.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndiaNivesh are:Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 49.85% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 115.43% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 54.05% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
IndiaNivesh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.
|IndiaNivesh shares closed at 58.10 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 220.99% over the last 12 months.
|IndiaNivesh
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.36
|0.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.36
|0.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.34
|0.69
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.34
|0.74
|Interest
|--
|--
|2.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.34
|-1.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.34
|0.34
|-1.83
|Tax
|0.06
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|0.32
|-1.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|0.32
|-1.83
|Equity Share Capital
|3.78
|3.78
|3.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.09
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.09
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.09
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.09
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited