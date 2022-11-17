IndiaNivesh Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 49.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 49.85% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 115.43% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 54.05% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

IndiaNivesh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.