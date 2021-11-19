IndiaNivesh Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 1051.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in September 2021 up 1051.43% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021 up 58.75% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021 up 177.89% from Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2020.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 18.50 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)