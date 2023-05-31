IndiaNivesh Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 57.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 57.26% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 86.19% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 59.3% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

IndiaNivesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2022.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 53.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.92% over the last 12 months.