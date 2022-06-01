IndiaNivesh Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 166.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 166.54% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 down 74.11% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022 down 88.02% from Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2021.

IndiaNivesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 63.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 185.10% returns over the last 6 months and 285.30% over the last 12 months.