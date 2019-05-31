IndiaNivesh Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore, up 182.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.40 crore in March 2019 up 182.22% from Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2019 up 159.38% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.12 crore in March 2019 up 187.5% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2018.

IndiaNivesh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2018.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 66.55 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 19.48% returns over the last 6 months and 44.20% over the last 12 months.