IndiaNivesh Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 50.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 50.52% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 up 120.61% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 47.69% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

IndiaNivesh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 79.85 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 269.68% returns over the last 6 months and 368.33% over the last 12 months.