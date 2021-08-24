IndiaNivesh Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 65.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2021 down 65.28% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021 up 12.66% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021 down 67.98% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2020.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 16.70 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)