IndiaNivesh Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 30.69% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 0.36 0.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.37 0.36 0.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.00 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 0.34 0.52 Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.34 0.60 Interest -- -- 2.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.36 0.34 -1.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.36 0.34 -1.95 Tax 0.09 0.06 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.27 0.28 -1.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.27 0.28 -1.97 Equity Share Capital 3.78 3.78 3.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 0.07 -0.52 Diluted EPS 0.07 0.07 -0.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 0.07 -0.52 Diluted EPS 0.07 0.07 -0.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited