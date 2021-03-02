IndiaNivesh Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 99.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 99.09% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2020 down 207.75% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020 down 132.64% from Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2019.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 20.15 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)