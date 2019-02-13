IndiaNivesh Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 62.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in December 2018 up 62.61% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2018 down 8335.31% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2018 up 68.55% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2017.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 64.45 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.94% returns over the last 6 months and 78.53% over the last 12 months.