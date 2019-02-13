IndiaNivesh Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 62.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IndiaNivesh are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in December 2018 up 62.61% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2018 down 8335.31% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2018 up 68.55% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2017.
IndiaNivesh shares closed at 64.45 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.94% returns over the last 6 months and 78.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|IndiaNivesh
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.18
|5.13
|1.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.18
|5.13
|1.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.11
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.94
|4.81
|1.12
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.03
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.09
|4.84
|1.24
|Interest
|5.91
|4.88
|1.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.82
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.82
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Tax
|-0.11
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.70
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.70
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.78
|3.78
|3.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited