IndiaNivesh Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 42.28% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.95 0.15 1.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.95 0.15 1.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.19 0.20 0.22 Depreciation 0.22 0.27 0.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.57 0.87 0.39 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -1.19 0.71 Other Income 0.51 0.58 0.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 -0.61 0.92 Interest 0.01 0.00 3.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.47 -0.62 -2.77 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.47 -0.62 -2.77 Tax 0.15 0.16 0.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.33 -0.78 -2.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.33 -0.78 -2.95 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.33 -0.78 -2.95 Equity Share Capital 3.78 3.78 3.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.09 -0.21 -0.78 Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.21 -0.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.09 -0.21 -0.78 Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.21 -0.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited