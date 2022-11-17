IndiaNivesh Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 42.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in September 2022 down 42.28% from Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 111.11% from Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 44% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

IndiaNivesh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.