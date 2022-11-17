IndiaNivesh Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 42.28% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IndiaNivesh are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in September 2022 down 42.28% from Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 111.11% from Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 44% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.
IndiaNivesh EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.
|IndiaNivesh shares closed at 58.10 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 220.99% over the last 12 months.
|IndiaNivesh
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.95
|0.15
|1.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.95
|0.15
|1.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.20
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.27
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.87
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-1.19
|0.71
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.58
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|-0.61
|0.92
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|3.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.47
|-0.62
|-2.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.47
|-0.62
|-2.77
|Tax
|0.15
|0.16
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.33
|-0.78
|-2.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.33
|-0.78
|-2.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.33
|-0.78
|-2.95
|Equity Share Capital
|3.78
|3.78
|3.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|-0.21
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|-0.21
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|-0.21
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|-0.21
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited