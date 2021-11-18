IndiaNivesh Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in September 2021 down 5.67% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2021 up 58.89% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021 up 295.31% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 18.50 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)