IndiaNivesh Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 85.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 85.45% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 45.09% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2023 down 9200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 53.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.92% over the last 12 months.