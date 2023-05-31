IndiaNivesh Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 85.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IndiaNivesh are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 85.45% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 45.09% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2023 down 9200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
IndiaNivesh shares closed at 53.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.92% over the last 12 months.
|IndiaNivesh
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|1.13
|0.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|1.13
|0.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.17
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.21
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.32
|0.42
|1.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.56
|0.33
|-1.57
|Other Income
|0.54
|1.01
|1.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|1.35
|-0.30
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|2.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.02
|1.34
|-2.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.02
|1.34
|-2.80
|Tax
|-0.94
|0.25
|-2.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.09
|1.09
|-0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.09
|1.09
|-0.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.09
|1.09
|-0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|3.78
|3.78
|3.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.29
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.29
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.29
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.29
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited