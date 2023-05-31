English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IndiaNivesh Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 85.45% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IndiaNivesh are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 85.45% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 45.09% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2023 down 9200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    IndiaNivesh shares closed at 53.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.92% over the last 12 months.

    IndiaNivesh
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.141.130.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.141.130.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.170.21
    Depreciation0.200.210.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.320.421.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.560.33-1.57
    Other Income0.541.011.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.021.35-0.30
    Interest0.000.012.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.021.34-2.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.021.34-2.80
    Tax-0.940.25-2.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.091.09-0.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.091.09-0.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.091.09-0.75
    Equity Share Capital3.783.783.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.29-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.290.29-0.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.29-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.290.29-0.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
