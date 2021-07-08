IndiaNivesh Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, up 107.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in March 2021 up 107.04% from Rs. 21.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2021 up 110.17% from Rs. 85.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021 up 108.58% from Rs. 69.85 crore in March 2020.

IndiaNivesh EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.70 in March 2020.

IndiaNivesh shares closed at 17.65 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -16.94% returns over the last 6 months and -30.65% over the last 12 months.